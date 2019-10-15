Joseph Lanzante launches bespoke training programme at Clitheroe academy

Renowned North West based entrepreneur Joseph Lanzante has launched a new professional training programme which will be rolled out at a bespoke aesthetics training academy near Clitheroe.

Specialising in permanent makeup and non-invasive anti-aging procedures, JL Aesthetics is targeted at beauty therapists and aestheticians looking to broaden their skill sets and was launched at Professional Beauty North.

Founder of Purebeau, Dirk Hundertmark (left) with Joseph Lanzante.

Offering treatments by Purebeau, who have joined JL Aesthetics, the programme in Clitheroe will offer industry specialists fully-accredited CPD courses, enabling aesthetics professionals to become accredited to undertake Purebeau procedures after which they will be able to access Purebeau's vast product range to install in their own clinics.

“The non-invasive treatments market has grown very quickly over a short space of time," said Joseph Lanzante. "This has led to it being largely unregulated in some areas, with training hit-and-miss at times and differing levels of patient care.

“At JL Aesthetics, we felt it was vital to introduce a highly professional system, one which has been tried and tested, with an unforgiving training programme and backed by advanced technology and an exemplary product range," he added. "In launching Purebeau we have done just that.

“We're expecting a very positive reaction amongst aesthetics clinicians, and are looking forward immensely to welcoming the first Purebeau UK cohort to the new JL Aesthetics training academy”

Business owner Joseph Lanzante ran his own chain of 12 successful hair salons and is currently one of the top barber trainers in the UK through his highly successful training academy in Accrington. He has over 35 years' experience in the industry and trained at the prestigious Alan International Hair Salon in London’s Knightsbridge.