Millions of Jobseeker’s Allowance recipients will see an increase in their payments 💸

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) payments will increase by 1.7% in April 2025

The rise is tied to September 2024’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate

Rates for both contribution-based and income-based JSA will see slight increases

Payments will vary depending on age, family situation, and disability status

The adjustment comes amid concerns that the increase may be insufficient given rising costs

Millions of people receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance will soon see an increase in their payments.

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That rate increase is dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief to those currently out of work as they navigate rising costs, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

(Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Last year the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an organisation dedicated to tackling poverty, criticised the 1.7% rise, saying "April’s uprating will be worth just a few pounds to most people.”

But what does the rate rise mean if you are receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Jobseeker’s Allowance go up by?

Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA) is an unemployment benefit you can claim while looking for work. There’s a maximum amount you can get - but how much you’re entitled to depends on your age.

Use a benefits calculator to check how much JSA you can get, and how your other benefits will be affected. All benefits, pensions and allowances are usually paid into your bank, building society or credit union account.

Here’s by how much the rates are rising from April 2025:

