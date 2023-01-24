The centre, located at the head office in Parliament Street, was officially opened by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

James Hargreaves has teamed up with a number of global manufacturers for the pioneering new facility, which will incorporate a Daikin Sustainable Home Centre in conjunction with world-leading heat pump manufacturer, Daikin UK.

(Left to right) Director Bill Davies, Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham and Sustainability Home Centre manager Craig Payne cut the ribbon.

“This is a major step forward for us, a great new facility specifically designed to train heating engineers, installers and plumbers to be best-placed on delivering an efficient and effective low carbon future,” said Bill Davies, sales director at James Hargreaves.

The low carbon centre showcases the leading low-carbon heating manufacturers. Inside, the technical workshop incorporates ‘live’ working displays to enable a unique ‘see and feel’ experience for tradespeople.

In addition, the Daikin Sustainable Home Centre provides a second-to-none experience showcasing Daikin’s wide range of low carbon products. A purpose-built training room has also been designed to provide the space for installers to obtain the skills and knowledge they need to become part of the UK’s low-carbon future.

“Our fully-qualified, in-house team and the low carbon centre facility are now available to all heating engineers, installers or plumbers from across the UK, not just our existing customers,” said Mr Davies.

“Low carbon is the future, but it is still new territory for many working in the heating industry, bringing with it many questions and different demands. While these new technologies and associated products provide undoubted business opportunities, they can also lead to nervousness and concern.

“Knowledge is king and our low carbon centre is designed to provide the best information and highest-level training. Customers will get a real feel for all the product options and the chance to examine at close quarters a range of ‘live’ working models from multiple-manufacturers.

