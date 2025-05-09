Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a year long search to find premises to open her first shop, Naomi Roberts knew she had found ‘the one’ when she came to Burnley.

Her independent skincare, fragrance and hand-made gift boutique, Wild Venus, has now opened for business in Brown Street. Naomi welcomed dozens of shoppers through the doors at her recent grand opening.

Naomi, who has invested in her first shop after selling her vegan products at artisan markets for the past five years, said: “I’m thrilled to open the doors to my first Wild Venus bricks and mortar in this vibrant town and wonderful community. When I started making wax melts from my kitchen during lockdown, I never dreamed that I’d end up with a shop filled with an entire range of products.

“I’ve had a great response from all the locals who came to my open day and I’m confident that this is the start of something really special.”

Naomi had looked at other locations in Horwich, Bolton and Oswaldtwistle but loved the Burnley shop when she visited.

She said: “The new premises had to be affordable, have running water and have the potential for passing trade. As soon as I stepped into this space in Burnley I knew it was the one. Since signing the lease I've been confident that I'm in the right place and not had any doubts. I love Burnley and what it has to offer including the monthly artisan market.

“I often have my lunch down at the Charter Walk community gardens which is so relaxing even when bombarded with cheeky pigeons.”

The shop, which was formerly Pop of Beauty, boasts a range of handmade vegan products including soy wax candles, artisan soaps, indulgent body butters, and nourishing skincare essentials, made by Naomi in a workshop behind the counter.

Naomi added: “What makes the Wild Venus shop truly unique is that it doubles as a creative workshop. Customers have the rare opportunity to see products being made in real time, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and care that goes into each Wild Venus creation.”

Wild Venus also features handmade crafts created by fellow female entrepreneurs, most of whom are from across the North West, with cards, home décor, hair accessories, jewellery and more. Naomi said: “It’s such a great shop and location, I couldn’t keep it all to myself, so I invited makers from across the North West to collaborate with me. I am very passionate about empowering and inspiring women, so it was natural for me to use the shop to support other female-led businesses.”

Naomi, who lives in Belmont, near Bolton, founded Wild Venus in 2020 as a creative outlet during lockdown. As a keen rock climber and hiker, she realised that while she took great care of her body through physical activity, she had never prioritised looking after her skin.

What started as a small endeavour—hand-pouring soy wax melts in a home studio in Whalley Range in Manchester—quickly grew into a dedicated business producing unique, handmade products, using premium ingredients sourced from small British-based suppliers.

Naomi added: “I also couldn’t have better neighbours - Brown Street has become a wonderful little community from the Turkish barbers all the way to the tattoo shop at the end. On a sunny day you’ll often see us all sitting outside having a natter.”