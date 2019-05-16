'Inadequate' Burnley medical centre closed by NHS inspectors up for auction

A former Burnley medical centre building will go under the hammer next month.

Daneshouse Medical Centre on Old Hall Street, Burnley, is up for auction with a guide asking price of £240,000, with the sale to take place in at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford on June 4th.

The practice closed in August last year following a damning report by inspectors. The one-GP centre eventually shut after it was placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission after being rated ‘inadequate’.

Since then, patients who previously used the centre were transferred to the Colne Road surgery for doctors’ appointments, to the dissatisfaction of many, although that contract finished at the end of March, with patients currently being looked after by Burnley Group Practices.

The property is described as having a floor area of 192 square metres, as being built in 1999, and in ‘excellent condition’. It has an adjacent car park for 15 vehicles, while a number of partly-modernised Burnley terraced houses are also up for sale at the auction with a start guide asking price of £10,000 plus.

Also on the list is a parcel of land off West View Terrace in Padiham which has a guide price of £190,000.