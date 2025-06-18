After a six-week transformation, the historic Thwaites-owned pub has been given a completely new lease of life under the experienced hands of new operators Sharon and Martyn Whitaker.

From the brand-new garden furniture and festoon lighting outside, to the fresh, contemporary interiors and cosy dining spaces indoors, the changes are already proving popular with locals and visitors alike.

Sharon said: “The feedback has been incredible. We’re thrilled with how warm and welcoming the pub feels – especially the outdoor area, which has been a big hit thanks to the great weather.”

Take a look inside the pub here:

1 . Inside the newly renovated Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge small.jpg The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites Photo Sales

2 . The new look bar area at the Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge small.jpg The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast special at the newly renovated Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge small.jpg The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites Photo Sales