In Pictures: See inside Foulridge’s revamped Hare and Hounds pub

By John Deehan
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
The Hare and Hounds in Foulridge has officially reopened its doors following a six-figure makeover – and we've taken a look inside.

After a six-week transformation, the historic Thwaites-owned pub has been given a completely new lease of life under the experienced hands of new operators Sharon and Martyn Whitaker.

From the brand-new garden furniture and festoon lighting outside, to the fresh, contemporary interiors and cosy dining spaces indoors, the changes are already proving popular with locals and visitors alike.

Sharon said: “The feedback has been incredible. We’re thrilled with how warm and welcoming the pub feels – especially the outdoor area, which has been a big hit thanks to the great weather.”

Take a look inside the pub here:

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge

The new look Hare and Hounds pub in Foulridge Photo: Thwaites

