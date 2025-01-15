Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Burnley hair salon, that became iconic in the 70’s as the first of its kind to open within a 30 mile radius, has been given a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Stuart Daniel’s unisex salon in Manchester Road, which originally opened in 1971, is now home to Elevated Socials, owned and run by talented young Burnley businesswoman Zoe Clough.

A social media management company launched less than 18 months ago, the company promotes a business on the three main platforms, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. And if you think it is just making funny videos and taking lots of photos, think again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Clough, the owner of social media management company Elevated Socials, has moved into her first premises, the former Stuart Daniels' hair salon in Burnley's Manchester Road

Zoe, who now has eight clients on her books with several others on contract free services, has to know exactly what each business needs in terms of SWOT analysis, a planning tool which identifies a company’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. Zoe (22) has educated herself through a series of courses including an intense six day coaching course in Spain led by two highly experienced social media managers which she described as a ‘turning point’ in her life, saying: “Everything became so clear in my head. It was a like a lightbulb moment."

Zoe, who cut her teeth working as the social media manager for up and coming CAPO menswear brand based in Hyndburn, has now taken on her first employee, social media co-ordinator Amber Harrison.

The premises have been transformed into office space and a content studio for Elevated Socials and Zoe also rents out rooms to other businesses including her sister Amy, a beauty therapist specialising in lashes, brows and facials, two virtual assistants and a mens’ sportswear brand. Zoe, who went to Unity College in Burnley, said: “We are looking forward to working with more clients face to face and not relying on coffee shops for meetings.

“ Since our launch we have worked with over 40 businesses and, even though we work digitally, we never want to lose the personal touch.”