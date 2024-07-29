Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colne FC have kicked off the new season with an exciting new signing…Haffners Pies!

The popular pie brand has staged a stadium takeover for the 2024/25 season and officials, players and supporters alike couldn’t be happier.

It comes as good news to Haffners’ sales director Ted Cockett, too. Ted has a long affinity to the club, having played there for 10 years and acting as assistant manager for a short period.

A pie and pint cheers between Haffners Sales Director Ted Cockett and Colne FC Chairman Glenn Stock to the new Haffners’ Stadium. Photo: Five Little Boys.

He said: “Haffners has been supplying the club with pies for some time now for their home games and other events, and it’s a relationship that’s worked out really well. Colne FC pushes hard for a small club and it’s fantastic to see so many football fans from the local community coming to matches and supporting the club in so many ways. When we were approached to rebrand the Colne FC stadium as the Haffners’ Stadium it was a no-brainer.

“Pies and football have a long history together. Match days bring together two things which we love in this country, especially up north! Here’s hoping for a successful season of football…and pies!”

Glenn Stock, chairman of Colne FC, added: “We’re thrilled to have Haffners on board for the new season as our new stadium sponsor. It’s a brand which really resonates with our supporters and who doesn’t want a hot pie at half time! Here’s hoping this brings us luck for the new season.”