Icaro Lounge in Burnley raises money for Pendleside Hospice through LoungeAid music and quiz events

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Icaro Lounge in Burnley is celebrating the completion of another successful LoungeAid month, having raised £579 for Pendleside Hospice.

Icaro Lounge raised this total by hosting live music events and charity quiz nights.

Lounges have always connected and supported their local communities – from using their spaces to bring people and community groups together for events to giving away products in random acts of kindness and raising money for causes which matter to teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Picture gallery from inside Burnley Empire Theatre
Icaro Lounge, Burnley, raised money for Pendleside Hospiceplaceholder image
Icaro Lounge, Burnley, raised money for Pendleside Hospice

Gemma Irwin, head of community for the Lounge brand, said: “We encourage our Lounges to raise money and support good causes, all year round. We choose to support local, rather than national, charities because we want to help tackle the issues which are important to the neighbourhoods where we trade.”

LoungeAid, established in 2015, is Loungers’ largest charity event uniting all teams across the UK in a month-long fund-raising initiative to make a real impact. The company has raised almost half a million pounds for local causes, since LoungeAid was founded.

Related topics:Pendleside HospiceBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice