Icaro Lounge in Burnley raises money for Pendleside Hospice through LoungeAid music and quiz events
Icaro Lounge raised this total by hosting live music events and charity quiz nights.
Lounges have always connected and supported their local communities – from using their spaces to bring people and community groups together for events to giving away products in random acts of kindness and raising money for causes which matter to teams.
Gemma Irwin, head of community for the Lounge brand, said: “We encourage our Lounges to raise money and support good causes, all year round. We choose to support local, rather than national, charities because we want to help tackle the issues which are important to the neighbourhoods where we trade.”
LoungeAid, established in 2015, is Loungers’ largest charity event uniting all teams across the UK in a month-long fund-raising initiative to make a real impact. The company has raised almost half a million pounds for local causes, since LoungeAid was founded.
