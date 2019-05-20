High-flying Burnley tech firm appoints continental Europe rep to continue growth

A Burnley-based tech firm is casting its net even wider over the continent after recruiting a new Central and Eastern Europe-based representative who will be charged with taking advantages of the regions' fast-growing markets.

Visual display experts Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) have recruited Pawel Religa, who has a wealth of experience in the AV sector and who will be based in Lublin, Poland from where he will cover Russia and other key parts of the European mainland.

Keen to make a splash on the burgeoning continental market for security technology, UVS - formerly eyevis UK - provides video security wall displays and audio visual solutions, with one of their most high-profile clients being the iconic Trafford Centre. Now focused on selling their Lucidity brand of video wall controller and control software, business is all go at UVS.

“Pawel will be largely based in Poland, where business is increasing, unemployment is down and the amount of investment in the country means many Polish businesses are flourishing and people who left the country in search of better opportunities are returning," said Steve Murphy, Managing Director of UVS, which is based at the Business First Burnley Business Centre.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Pawel and we know he has very good contacts in the market, so he is a great addition to the UVS team and we look to target the whole Central and Eastern Europe region," he added.

Led by four senior colleagues who between them have more than 70 years’ combined audio-visual, control room, and visual solutions experience, UVS has also opener a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place to cope with increased demand.

For more information, head to www.ultimatevs.co.uk or call 01282 606 525.