Half a century of service is just the ticket for Burnley bus engineer Bob

A Burnley bus engineer who has clocked up half a century of service with the same company has been saluted at a glittering presentation evening.

Long serving team members from The Burnley Bus Company were among 80 team members from across the north to receive Celebration of Service awards from parent company Transdev.

Among those beaming with pride was Burnley’s longest serving colleague – who’s also the longest serving colleague in the whole of Transdev in the UK – Bob McDowell, who this year celebrates 50 years of service with the company.

Bob said: “I really enjoyed the event and it was nice to get together with others from around the company and share the celebration. To me personally it feels like a great achievement to work for the same company for fifty years and I’ve seen a lot of changes in this industry. I just really love my job and the people I work with.”

Family, friends and colleagues watched with pride as the presentations took place at a sparkling celebration dinner in the new Emerald Suite at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Each award winner has reached their own personal milestone this year – from 25 years’ service all the way up to half a century - either on the buses or working behind the scenes to keep the wheels turning.

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “Nothing beats celebrating the achievements of our people who work so hard to deliver the amazing service we provide across Burnley.

"The dedication of our longest serving people to going the extra mile and more is certainly something worth celebrating.

“Our Celebration of Service award winners can look back with pride at a combined total of 3,500 years of superb customer care.”