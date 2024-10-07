Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley woman has been shortlisted in the prestigious Young Businesswoman category for the Great British Businesswoman Awards 2025.

Saira Hussain, the founder of female-led architectural practice HAD & CO, is among 800 entries submitted nationally.

Being selected as a finalist is not only a celebration of Saira’s hard work and innovation but also a testament to her impact in the sector.

HAD & CO has offices in Burnley, Blackburn and Manchester. Recently the firm has been working on a number of large HMO planning applications and has expanded its commercial interior design department with future plans to expand into branding and marketing to compliment its growing interior design service.

Saira Hussain

Born and raised in Burnley, Saira studied at Huddersfield and at Northumbria University.

“We are incredibly proud to see Saira’s achievements being celebrated among such remarkable talent,” said a representative at HAD & CO. “This acknowledgment reinforces the importance of female representation in business.”

The awards evening will take place on January 30th in London.