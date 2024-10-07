HAD & CO founder shortlisted in Young Businesswoman category for the Great British Businesswoman Awards 2025

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Burnley woman has been shortlisted in the prestigious Young Businesswoman category for the Great British Businesswoman Awards 2025.

Saira Hussain, the founder of female-led architectural practice HAD & CO, is among 800 entries submitted nationally.

Being selected as a finalist is not only a celebration of Saira’s hard work and innovation but also a testament to her impact in the sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAD & CO has offices in Burnley, Blackburn and Manchester. Recently the firm has been working on a number of large HMO planning applications and has expanded its commercial interior design department with future plans to expand into branding and marketing to compliment its growing interior design service.

Saira HussainSaira Hussain
Saira Hussain
Read More
Bygone Burnley: historian Roger Frost delves into the history of the hamlet of H...

Born and raised in Burnley, Saira studied at Huddersfield and at Northumbria University.

“We are incredibly proud to see Saira’s achievements being celebrated among such remarkable talent,” said a representative at HAD & CO. “This acknowledgment reinforces the importance of female representation in business.”

The awards evening will take place on January 30th in London.

Related topics:BurnleyManchesterBlackburnHMOLondon
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice