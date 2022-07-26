The donation was made by Burnley Council to the Burnley Community Grocery which is based at the Valley Community Centre on Valley Street.

The community grocery provides affordable food to local families, providing much-needed additional support tough times as the cost of living escalates.

The money that would have been spent on table gifts for guest at this year's Burnley Business Awards instead was donated to the Burnley Community Grocery

Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Council, said: “It is understandably a worrying time for many, with an increasing cost of living and other uncertainties.

"Having community support hubs such as Burnley Together and Burnley Community Grocery are a vital addition to the available support in the borough.

"That is why, rather than unnecessary table gifts, we wanted to show our continued support."

Sam Ward, director of ministry at The Message Trust, who partner with Life Church to run the grocery, said that demand for the store has been huge since it opened.

Continuing in the community spirited theme at the awards night planters made by Burnley College’s construction department and filled by Burnley Council’s Green Spaces apprentices, which decorated the marquee at the event Towneley Hall were donated to Pendleside Hospice and the SafeNet women’s refuge.

The two organisations also received donations of fabric floral displays created by John Spencer Textiles which teamed up with Burnley College art and design students.