Global brand Stolle Machinery moving to Frontier Park in Burnley as first tenant
Stolle Machinery has been revealed as taking 158,000 sq ft at the Frontier Park development and will invest a huge £20m. into the lease and fitting out the space to accommodate its operations, which provides machinery for the canning industry.
Managing director of Stolle Machinery Richard Mercer revealed they intend to bring over 200 jobs, including 27 apprentices.
He said: “We’re delighted to be consolidating our operations into this impressive facility at Frontier Park, which is exactly what we’ve been looking for. Many of our employees are based in Burnley and surrounding areas so it was vital we stayed close to our current home in Altham. Frontier Park is ideally located just off the M65, so it made perfect sense.
“We’ve been impressed with how proactive Burnley Council has been with working with us to ensure an efficient transition and can see how the business community here is thriving. Stolle are excited to continue this partnership, backed by our significant investment into the borough.”
Lukman Patel, chief executive of Burnley Council, added: “It’s fantastic news that such an impressive global brand has chosen Burnley to have such a significant strategic base, with Burnley joining locations such as Colorado and Sau Paulo.
“To make such a large investment into the borough and to bring over 200 jobs clearly shows their commitment and how they recognise Burnley as a manufacturing and engineering force to be reckoned with.”
Alex Kenwright, development director at Monte Balckburn Ltd (MBL) stated: “This landmark deal represents the inaugural phase of MBL's £75m. investment in Burnley, signalling our commitment to fostering economic prosperity and job creation in the region.
“As discussions with other potential commercial occupiers gain momentum, it is evident that there is a growing demand for high-quality industrial operational and warehousing in the area. Frontier Park Burnley stands as a testament to MBL's commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of businesses and communities.
“This development will not only generate significant employment opportunities, but also stimulate growth and innovation in Burnley and beyond.”