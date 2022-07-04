Held in the beautiful setting of Towneley Hall the glittering awards ceremony welcomed 500 guests from the Burnley business community for an evening of celebration.

The awards were organised by Burnley Council, with The University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022Burnley Business Awards were held at Towneley Hall and 500 guests attended

Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Council, described the evening as 'a celebration of the resilience of the people and businesses in our borough.'

He said: "It was an incredibly uplifting event and I know myself, UCLan and all of the judges and sponsors were blown away by the tenacity shown, as well as the incredible success stories.

"We were blown away with the entries. After a three-year break, the 2022 Burnley Business Awards will certainly be remembered.

"A huge congratulations to everyone who entered.”

The Calico Group took home the coveted Business of the Year Award and Mr Cartledge said this was for going 'above and beyond' during the pandemic adding: "The company stepped up to the plate, supporting the most vulnerable during the pandemic and were also instrumental in establishing Burnley Together."

And the winners are as follows: Small Business (0-19 employees) CUBE HR. (Small Business, 20-49) FloControl Ltd.

Medium Business (AMS Neve Limited) Large Business ( VEKA plc) Manufacturing Excellence ( Process Instruments (UK) Limited.

Employer of the Year (Pendleside Hospice) Young Employee (Schofield & Associates Financial Planning Ltd – Toby Uttley-Muldoon – Financial Adviser).

International Trade ( Process Instruments (UK) Limited) Innovation (Birchall Foodservice) Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality ( Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort )