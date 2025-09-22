For the Kitchen (UK) Limited secures new premises at Advance Point, Burnley

Unit 11 - Advance Point

For the Kitchen (UK) Limited, a supplier of high-end Kitchen appliance brands, to the UK & Ireland kitchen industry, is pleased to announce the successful lease of Unit 11 at Advance Point, a modern industrial development located on Rossendale Road, Burnley. The move marks an exciting period of growth and expansion for the household appliance manufacturer.

Unit 11, situated within the brand-new Advance Point scheme developed by Barnfield Developments, offers high-specification industrial and warehousing space tailored for modern businesses. For the Kitchen (UK) Limited plans to utilise the space to enhance its logistics and operational capacity, further supporting its growing UK & Ireland customer base.

“This move is a key milestone for us,” said Ryan Strange, Director at For the Kitchen (UK) Limited. “Securing Unit 11 gives us the space and infrastructure we need to streamline operations and better serve our customers. We’re excited to be part of a vibrant business community at Advance Point.”

Barnfield Developments, a leading name in commercial property development across the North West, has welcomed the new tenant as part of their continued efforts to support growing enterprises in the region.

Tracy Clavell-Bate, Head of Development and Acquisition at Barnfield Developments, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome For the Kitchen (UK) Limited to Advance Point. The development has been designed to accommodate ambitious and growing businesses, and it’s fantastic to see companies like this choosing Burnley as a base for expansion. We look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Advance Point is strategically located with excellent transport links to the M65 corridor, making it a prime choice for businesses seeking accessibility and high-quality space in East Lancashire.