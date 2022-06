Read Cricket Club in Whalley Road was given the maximum score after the assessment on May 27th, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ribble Valley's 95 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read Cricket Club has received the maximum rating possible in a recent food hygiene inspection

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme used in England and Wales takes into consideration three important aspects of each food-related business and its operations: hygiene, structural and management.