Food hygiene inspector serves Burnley cafe with four-star rating

A Burnley cafe has been served a four-star food hygiene rating following its latest inspection.

By John Deehan
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 11:06 am

Fill Ya Boots, Parliament Street, was handed the four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.

Read More

Read More
Picture special: Photographs from former well known Burnley school will bring th...

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

frfrfr

The inspection found the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to be ‘generally satisfactory’, while the management of food safety and the hygienic handling of food were both rated ‘good’.

Burnley