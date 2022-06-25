Food hygiene inspector serves Burnley cafe with four-star rating

Fill Ya Boots, Parliament Street, was handed the four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.
A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".
The inspection found the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to be ‘generally satisfactory’, while the management of food safety and the hygienic handling of food were both rated ‘good’.