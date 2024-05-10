Food hygiene fails and passes as 36 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th May 2024, 16:00 BST

36 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

36 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

Rated 4 on May 2.

1. Papa Johns Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA

Rated 4 on May 2. Photo: Google

Rated 1 on April 4.

2. China Garden, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DF

Rated 1 on April 4. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on April 16.

3. Cube, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 5 on April 16. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on April 24.

4. The Three Lights, Herring Arm Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6NB

Rated 5 on April 24. Photo: Google

