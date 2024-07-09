The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
22 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. The Willows, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JD
Rated 4 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Mama Lu Lu's Cook Out, Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL
Rated 1 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. De Roma Pizzas, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5EA
Rated 4 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google
4. Food 2 Go, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BQ
Rated 3 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google
