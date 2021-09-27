First 12 months mortgage paid on new Ribble Valley homes

The Brooks in Barrow

With a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available at the development the leading developer has launched an offer to cover all mortgage payments for the first year if homebuyers reserve a property by September 30th.

This helping hand is available on certain homes, including Alderney and Brookvale style houses. The sizeable reprieve following reservation gives potential new owners the freedom to stamp their own mark on their home immediately. Instead of money going towards a mortgage, it could go towards other furniture, alterations and luxuries.

Whilst the offer will last the entirety of the month, the five star developer has also selected their ‘home of the week’ – a Maidstone property that is also eligible for the mortgage subsidy.

This three bedroom home is particularly spacious with an open plan kitchen and diner, a single bedroom that could coexist as, or be converted into, a home office, and stunning bay doors that lead into a rear garden. With plenty of space for both group activities and quiet personal time, this is the perfect destination for a growing family.

As well as this offer, there are also further incentives in the form of Help to Buy and no Stamp Duty fees on selected homes.

Philippa Stewart, sales director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “We really want to encourage a positive, vibrant community and these offers provide the perfect opportunity to make that dream home easier to achieve.

“These are homes that we are extremely proud of and invite anyone interested to book an appointment to meet with our Sales Advisers to discuss further.”