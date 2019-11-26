Firm behind Burnley Social wins growth award

An award-winning PR agency which represents many Burnley clients has won the Growth Business Award at Edge Hill University’s PIC SME Innovation Awards 2019.

Viva PR, based in Rawtenstall, has seen double-digit increases in turnover and profits following a series of new business wins over the last 12 months.

Judges from the university praised Viva’s growth since completing the Innovation Sprint programme in 2018, pointing to the substantial increase in turnover, profitability and new customer acquisition achieved by the firm.

Managing director Tony Garner said: “It’s no coincidence that Viva’s growth since completing the programme at Edge Hill last year has been our best ever. Turnover is up 23% and profits by 33%. We have grown the team from seven to nine full and part time employees, and we have a pipeline of new business which will ensure this growth continues.

“The impact of the programme is evident in everything — from the work we do for our clients, to the way our team is structured. It’s brought fresh clarity to everything we do, and the numbers are evidence that it works.”

Established in 2002, Viva works in the manufacturing, public sector, and professional services sectors. The agency was named the 2019 PRCA Small Agency for the North and last year were awarded the Ethical Champions Award nationally.