The impressive stunt was performed by Jade Garraway,who will also be working at Mirror Mirror Hair and Beauty in Temple Street, as a massage and sports massage therapist. She was assisted by salon owner Chelsea Tattersall's sister Charlie.

Mirror Mirror is a dream come true for Chelsea (24) who has worked hard to achieve it after she had to abandon her plan to work on cruise liners as a hair dresser when she discovered she was expecting her little boy, Jackson Paul, who is now four.

Pictured at the launch of Mirror Mirror are (front to back) Chelsea Tattersall, Zoe Johnson, Jade Garraway and Chloe Storey.

A former student at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley, Chelsea studied hairdressing at Nelson and Colne College. She then went on to add to her skills to become a nail technician specialising in BIAB nails which is a healthier alternative to acrylics.. She is also qualified to do facials, massage and waxing.

Renting space in a variety of salons, Chelsea also worked as a waitress at Burnley's Sycamore Farm restaurant and later as a sales assistant at Select fashion store in Burnley where she still works.

But she hopes to soon be in her new salon full time with the rest of the team who are Zoe Johnson who specialises in lashes and waxing and hairdresser Chloe Storey.

Chelsea, who lives in Padiham with her partner, Nathan Curry, said: "The launch went really well and we have been so busy since then. It’s absolutely brilliant.”