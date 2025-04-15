Financial Affairs shortlisted for prestigious Broker of the Year 2025 at Modern Claims Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Financial Affairs, the independent insurance broker operating across the North, have been shortlisted for Broker of the Year at the Modern Claims Awards. This recognition highlights their exceptional client service and investment in their claims team.

Now in its tenth year, the Modern Claims Awards is one of the insurance sector's most prestigious recognition programmes. The awards, which will take place at the Rum Warehouse in Liverpool on the 23rd of April 2025, honour organisations demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and customer service within the claims process.

In 2024, Financial Affairs made an investment to expand their claims team, reinforcing their commitment to expert guidance at every stage of the insurance process. Claims are one of the firm’s three foundational pillars, alongside:

Risk Resilience: identifies potential threats before they become problems.

Insurance Policies: provides the right cover; tailored for each client.

Claims Service: steps in to make sure things go right.

This nomination marks a year of significant growth for Financial Affairs, with the expansion of their claims teams while maintaining a hands-on service in a world that’s increasingly digital.

"Being shortlisted for Broker of the Year is a tremendous honour and reflects the dedication of our entire team," said Camille Pollitt, Head of Claims at Financial Affairs Insurance Solutions. "We believe insurance is about protecting our clients and standing by them when they need us most. This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering expert claims support and putting client care at the heart of everything we do."