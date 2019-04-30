Fast growing Burnley human resources firm makes new appointment

Fast growing Burnley-based human resources specialist, Cube HR, has welcomed a new professional to the team.



Claire Thwaite has joined the business to support its continued growth plans. Claire will work alongside managing director Lisa Sourbutts as head of HR Excellence, to provide support to CUBE HR’s portfolio of more than 50 clients.

Lisa said: “Claire is an experienced and excellent HR professional and will fit right in here at CUBE HR. Working as a dedicated consultant for small and medium enterprises who don’t have their own HR departments, Claire will advise and deliver on specialist matters including contracts, handbooks, employee engagement and HR strategy.”

CUBE HR is experiencing a period of sustained growth, having recently reach the 50 client milestone. The HR specialist works with organisations across the UK to cover the whole employee life cycle, as well as providing general HR advice and documentation on day to day issues such as disciplinary actions and grievances.

Claire added: “I’m excited to be working with the range of SMEs that CUBE HR partner with. For my clients, I am their entire department and deal with everything from job offers to keeping them out of employment tribunal.”