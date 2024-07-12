Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Basically Cheer CIC, a not-for-profit organisation, has opened a new health and wellbeing hub in Burnley.

Basically Cheer CIC has taken up a new lease at Parkside Methodist Church in order to supporting the wellbeing of local people.

The hub will also be the new home of Basically Dance and Fitness which delivers classes for children and adults. The school began in 2015 with two fitness classes, Fitmix and Zumba, and now has 16 classes on its timetable.

Basically Cheer described the new hub as “a safe place for the community to come together and enjoy physical activity and enriching activities that will have a positive impact on health and wellbeing.”

Parkside Methodist Church

Ashlea Thornton of Farleys’ commercial property team advised managing director Lianne Bruce on the lease of Parkside Methodist Church alongside agents Lamb and Swift.

Lianne Bruce of Basically Cheer said: “Ashlea has been incredibly helpful and thorough, guiding us through the process. We are incredibly excited to get started and open up the hub.”