Facebook live auction hosted by Ribble Valley business duo will raise money for poverty hit children

Two Clitheroe family-centred businesses are getting together tomorrow night to raise money for Cash For Kids charity.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:21 am

Childrenswear shop Hedgehog and Pear and family-friendly cafe, Violet's, both in Clitheroe town centre are hosting a charity auction via Facebook Live. They will be auctioning off a variety of new, organic and pre-loved designer childrenswear, womenswear and gifts.

All profits will be donated to the charity Cash For Kids to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

Melanie Riding, (pictured here with her daughter Emily) is owner of childrenswear shop Hedgehog and Pear which is hosting a facebook live auction tomorrow night with family-friendly cafe, Violet's. Both businesses are based in Clitheroe

Melanie Riding, owner of Hedgehog and Pear stated: 'please join us on our Facebook page, Hedgehog and Pear, at 8pm Friday. It's a great chance to snap up a bargain and raise money for a phenomenal cause. '

The auction will begin at 8pm and anyone who would like to take part is asked to click HERE as it is due to begin.

