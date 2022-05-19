Childrenswear shop Hedgehog and Pear and family-friendly cafe, Violet's, both in Clitheroe town centre are hosting a charity auction via Facebook Live. They will be auctioning off a variety of new, organic and pre-loved designer childrenswear, womenswear and gifts.

All profits will be donated to the charity Cash For Kids to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Riding, (pictured here with her daughter Emily) is owner of childrenswear shop Hedgehog and Pear which is hosting a facebook live auction tomorrow night with family-friendly cafe, Violet's. Both businesses are based in Clitheroe

Melanie Riding, owner of Hedgehog and Pear stated: 'please join us on our Facebook page, Hedgehog and Pear, at 8pm Friday. It's a great chance to snap up a bargain and raise money for a phenomenal cause. '