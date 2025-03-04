Even more office space available for businesses at The Landmark in Burnley

The Landmark in Burnley have continued their investment in the town by providing even more office space for local businesses.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on School Lane, the Landmark Suites offer a modern and vibrant environment for businesses of all sizes to grow and develop.

This latest project, which has seen the Assembly Hall transformed, takes The Landmark’s investment in their Grade II listed building to over £2.5million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the aim of supporting local businesses and giving them a platform to elevate themselves, both start-ups and established companies from various sectors are being encouraged to enquire for the office suites, which have been renovated to the highest of standards.

The Landmark Suites are located in the old Assembly Hall

With each space designed to provide a comfortable environment, with plenty of natural light and flexible layouts to suit all needs, they come fully equipped with cyber secure broadband backed with 5G, air-conditioning, access to The Landmark’s Lounge Bar Monday to Friday (9am – 5pm), discounted meeting room and event space hire, a manned reception, plus much more.

With flexible leasing options available and inclusive rates starting at £79 per week, including service charges and utilities, enquiries can be made to [email protected], 01282 940 095, or by popping into The Landmark for a tour on School Lane.

Evie Ormerod, Landmark Business Club Manager, said: “We are delighted to launch our newly renovated office suites and to welcome businesses to experience our new and improved facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to provide a dynamic workspace that not only meets the practical needs of our tenants, but also inspires creativity and growth.”

Flexible lease options are also available on the office suites

‘The Landmark Suites’ will add to an already successful Business Club at The Landmark, including co-working facilities featuring fixed desks and hot desking, meeting rooms, virtual offices, conference facilities and private offices.

Alongside the Business Club, The Landmark’s Great Hall is the go-to destination for conferences, parties, events and weddings. Hosting all life’s occasions including birthday parties, christenings, wakes, family gatherings, school proms, live music and much more.

The Great Hall also boasts the stunning Old Library, which can be utilised as a classic boardroom and upmarket meeting room.

You can learn more about The Landmark Suites on the website.