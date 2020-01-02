Estate agents plan a new home for historic Burnley pub

An application has been submitted to convert a landmark listed Burnley pub into an estate agents.

The Old Red Lion in Manchester Road and St James' Street, a Grade II listed building, is set to become the new home of Petty Real estate agents.

Petty's staff outside the former Old Red Lion pub

The Burnley Express reported in July that the company was planning to relocate its head office to the former pub, making it a technological hub for its expanding business.

At the time, Petty unveiled a huge banner enveloping the building, one of the most recognisable in Burnley.

Burnley Borough Council has now received applications for a change of use and for internal work to be carried out on the pub to convert it into office space.

Ambitious plans from local developer Ian Walker to reopen the pub as a tapas or bistro bar, but was thrawted in his attemots by a covenant placed on the building by Thwaites Brewery that prevented the building being used for the sale of food or alcohol.

The Old Red Lion closed in 2010 after enjoying around 20 years as one of the most popular pubs in the town centre.

It later re-opened as Decadence nightclub for a couple of years then in 2015 it became Craft Cafe Bar but closed after a short time.

It was founded as a pub in the 17th century and was later bought by the newly formed Burnley Council in 1865 who demolished the building.

Plans were on the cards for the site to become the home of the new town hall but when they fell through in 1868 the current building was erected coinciding with the widening of Manchester Road.

It has been a Thwaites pub since the 1880s.