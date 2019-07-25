Estate agent's new home in landmark former Burnley pub

A landmark former pub in Burnley town centre is set to be the new home of a local estate agents.

Petty, soon to become Petty Real, will relocate its head office to the Old Red Lion pub on Manchester Road, making it a technological hub for its expanding business.

Commercial Director Brent Forbes, whose father worked for Petty’s before him and whose son is also now in the business, said: “We wanted to bring the brand up to date to reflect our expansion plans and the changes we see in our industry, especially around technology."

Having recently acquired Cheshire based Wright Marshall and more recently Burnley based Beehive, Petty Real felt it important to maintain its core business and head office in Burnley.

“Burnley is a great place to do business and it was important to us that we stayed here. It has everything we need. We’re working closely with the council to ensure our plans come to fruition, breathing life into an old building and increasing employment in the town," Brent added.

"The council is forward thinking, enterprising and passionate about Burnley and keen to encourage investment in the area. Burnley has been awarded the accolade of 'most enterprising town in the UK' as well as being identified as one of the UK’s top towns for the growth in the digital technology sector by the Financial Times and we want to play our part in that.”

As renovation work got underway on the former pub site, Petty Real unveiled a huge 30m. banner, one of the biggest in the country, covering the scaffolding which swathes the building.

Simon Westwell, lettings director, said: “The offer we’re making on the banner to landlords is another demonstration of our confidence in Burnley as good place to invest and do business. Burnley is a great place to live and work and an excellent location for landlords.

"Demand to live here is increasing all the time and with more students set to come to the town as UCLan increase student numbers to 2,000 by 2021 and 4,000 by 2025, the lettings market is a competitive one right now.”

Brent added “Our recent acquisitions have increased our foot print and our portfolio. It means we now manage over 1,700 properties and employ 110 people. We want tocreate a customer service oriented brand, developed around the most forward thinking property technology that is being developed in the industry at the moment and we’re excited to be doing it here in Burnley.”