Enzo's wins Good Food Award for fifth year in a row

Enzo's is proud to announce its fifth consecutive victory at the prestigious Good Food Awards.

A spokesman said: "This achievement speaks to our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and reinforces Enzo’s standing as a culinary leader in Burnley

"Receiving this honor for the fifth straight year is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team. Consistently winning such a respected award highlights our dedication to quality, innovation, and the incredible support we receive from our community.

"For over 38 years, we’ve taken pride in creating pizzas that go above and beyond. Our commitment to using the finest ingredients and ensuring meticulous craftsmanship in every slice is the foundation of our success. This award reaffirms our belief that genuine dedication and love for our craft make all the difference.

"To the Burnley community, our loyal customers, and the Good Food Awards – thank you for believing in us. Your support inspires us to continually raise the bar and strive for perfection.

"We’re excited to keep serving Burnley with the same passion, dedication, and excellence that have earned us this prestigious honour for five consecutive years."