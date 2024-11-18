Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former teacher, who quit the profession to run her own boutique glamping site, is celebrating her ‘five year dream’ of running a successful venture that turns over £200K a year.

Joanne Collinge (53) left teaching to ‘help her husband on the farm.’ Five years later, having been featured on Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’ and building up a profitable business, she is happier than ever having found her purpose.

The mum of three gave herself five years to build five pods, and make a profit, otherwise she’d ‘throw the towel in’ and she’s delighted to have this month hit her five-year goal. Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping in the Ribble Valley now has five different and unique glamping accommodations, and Joanne’s daughter, Lucy (25) is now stepping up to take the reins as Joanne continues to expand their offerings. Her next ambition is to build two more shepherds’ huts, develop some woodland and create a space for camper vans to stay so more

Joanne Collinge and her daughter Lucy celebrate five years of success of their Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping in the Ribble Valley

people can enjoy the Ribble Valley and the view of Pendle Hill.

Joanne said: “I could have very easily at this point thrown the towel in, but I made my site through blood, sweat and tears - out of a necessity to survive. At this point in my business now, I’m looking back and am proud of the fact that at 53, I’ve had to teach myself how to build a website, set up social media platforms, run house-keeping, manage accounts, book keeping, take on the roles as maintenance, grounds keeper and baker - none of which I had ever done in my life, it’s all self-taught and doing it myself has saved me thousands.

“ I want to share my experience to inspire others to believe that they too can do anything they put their mind to - and help people at my age see that they don’t have to stay stuck - there’s still time for new beginnings.”

Joanne has been named as the small business category winner of the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2024, finalist for Family Business award, Customer Friendly award and finalist in the esteemed BEACON Award (top five businesses in the Ribble Valley) 2024. Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping has also won the Green Tourism Award.

Joanne Collinge with her husband Andy

Joanne donates to Water Aid to improve sanitary conditions in third world countries, as she believes “having a proper flushing toilet in the middle of the field is a luxury, whilst some countries struggle to provide this basic need.” She also donates to local charities, through her public speaking to WI and lady farmer groups and donates a free stay once a year to families in need.

Joanne left her career in teaching 6 years ago. After 21 years in education and feeling burnt out with the ever-increasing workload, it was a struggle to decide what to do with her life next. “The emotional turmoil of leaving teaching drove me to create my own destiny and prove to myself that nobody would ever dictate or define my future without my say so.”

Living on a working dairy farm with her husband and children, she always knew there was work to do and thought further into how she could bring in more income to benefit the farm and help secure it for the next generation. After persuading her husband ‘Farmer Andy’ to part with a bit of land - which “to a farmer, all land is precious” she found herself with two acres of poorly drained grass land, bordering a stretch of ancient woodland.

She said: “In hindsight this was the best bit of land for me to create a wildlife haven, a peaceful site to sit and watch the world go by. I knew nothing about glamping - had never been, and the last time I went camping was in my teens and I hated it - so this was indeed a challenge - but I told myself it can’t be harder than teaching and off I went… I mean are you ever too old to reinvent yourself?”

Joanne and Lucy toast their success at the Ribble Valley Business Awards

With £1,000 to her name, Joanne borrowed her initial outgoings from Farmer Andy’s inheritance, bought twoyurts made from wood, canvas and wool, and a retired neighbour was more than happy to build her two bespoke bathroom huts, fully equipped with toilets, hot water and one of them even has a roll-top bath!

She said: “Right from the start I knew that I couldn’t afford luxuries or new things so my journey began with salvaging and restoring materials right off the farm. Even today our shepherd’s huts are built on the farm by friends and family, using materials sourced straight from the farm and, which now offers us a unique story of sustainable eco-friendly tourism.”

Today those salvaged materials are now settled into the glamping site. Cow mats are used for insulation, fallen trees from recent storms are sawn into usable wood. Joanne has always wanted to share “a little piece of paradise with visitors to the Ribble Valley”

Determined to hit her five year goal of five different and unique glamping accommodations, Joanne reinvested whatever she made back into the site - by the end of her first year she’d made £7K,which was just enough to build her next shepherd’s hut. Since then, she has featured on Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’ where owners visit each other’s venues and rate them - something they scored really well on, despite being newcomers to the industry, and where still to this day, viewers from across the UK come to stay. On their episode they had fellow competitors milking a cow, feeding the calves and bedding them down for the night, bringing the environment truly to life through sharing authentic farm life experiences.

A view of Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping in the Ribble Valley

Family values are also at the heart of the site and Joanne added “We don’t provide TVs or Wi-Fi, we wanted to be boutique but also back to basics, where you can appreciate the little things in life, where conversation is the stimulant as opposed to staring at the TV for hours on end and little interaction with your loved ones.”

“I now have a beautiful haven, a peaceful site where visitors can sit back amongst the nature and watch the world go by, and where the wildlife can get as close as possible - we have deer, various owls, foxes, badgers, and of course the farm animals - don’t miss out on the resident and silent barn owl who loves to hunt in the glamping field and perch right next to some of our shepherds huts.

" We love sharing all of this with those who come to unwind.”