East Lancs firm's charity golf day chips in further £5k to hit the £89k mark for Rossendale Hospice

An annual charity golf day organised by East Lancashire-based law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors, which brings together golfers from businesses across Greater Manchester and Lancashire, has raised £5,000 for Rossendale Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was first organised by the firm, which has seven offices across East Lancashire, in 2006 and has now raised around £89,000 for the hospice over the past 20 years.

This year’s event was held in June and saw a total of 19 teams compete at Rossendale Golf Club, with the WHN team being crowned overall winner on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from professional services firm, Leonard Curtis, came in second place while last year’s winner, Salford-based Prestfield Wealth Management, completed the top three.

Grace Cole with Daniel Long and Sara Beaumont

Daniel Long, director at WHN, competed as part of WHN’s winning team on the day and presented the funds raised through the event to Rossendale Hospice this week.

He said: “At WHN, we believe businesses should support and invest in the communities they operate. Events like this are a fantastic way of contributing toward that, while bringing together colleagues, partners and business friends.

“We have three offices in the Rossendale area and many of our staff, clients and partners have personal stories of how Rossendale Hospice has touched their lives. The £5,000 raised this year will make a real difference to the hospice and the people it cares for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no plans to stop the annual event here and we are already planning how to make next year’s golf day even bigger and better, as we close in on the £100,000 mark for the total raised since our first event.”

The longest drive competition, sponsored by JJH Properties, was won by David Brown while nearest the pin, sponsored by Leonard Curtis, was won by Ben Horrocks.

Grace Cole, supporter engagement fundraiser at Rossendale Hospice, who received the donation from WHN on behalf of the charity, said: “We can’t thank WHN Solicitors enough for the company’s fundraising efforts over the past 20 years. It’s business like WHN that enable us to sustain the best possible care and support that we can to our patients and their families. Rossendale Hospice are very lucky to have the company’s support every year.’’

WHN Solicitors is an award-winning North West law firm, which advises businesses, individuals and families across the North on a full range of legal matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHN employs over 100 staff in offices in Accrington, Bacup, Blackburn, Bury, Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Haslington, Rawtenstall and Salford.

The firm’s annual quiz event, held in Bury, raised over £3,000 earlier this year for Bury Hospice.