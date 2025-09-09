East Lancashire high street retailers urged to ‘take advantage’ of new funded support programme

A funded six-month business support programme aimed at helping Lancashire’s high street retailers attract new customers, evolve and futureproof their business has been launched.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Retail Renaissance Programme is being fully funded by Boost; Lancashire Business Growth Hub, which is run by Lancashire County Council, and will be delivered by retail industry experts from specialist consultancy, Customer Love, and the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The programme is open to independent retailers with a physical store presence in Lancashire. It will feature ten in-person workshops covering topics such as customer experience, optimising online sales, digital marketing and diversification. Attendance via video is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Williamson, founder of Customer Love, has been advising retail businesses on customer experience for over ten years and is the author of the customer experience book; Are you a one-night stand business?

CC Brian Moore, Lee Johnson (Chamber), Anne Williamson, Andrew Leeming (Boost)

Anne said: “The high street isn’t dying, it’s evolving. Research shows that 88 per cent of people now spend more time shopping online since the pandemic. Despite this statistic, customers want the best of both worlds. They want the convenience of online shopping combined with a high-quality, in-person experience. If independent retailers want to thrive, they must adapt and innovate.

“This programme is designed for any high street retailer or service provider looking to evolve their business, attract and keep new customers, and gain a competitive edge in today’s challenging economy. Retailers should take advantage of the comprehensive programme of funded support.”

Mark Whittle, North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce added: “Look beyond the headlines and the evidence points to a resilient high street sector. In May 2025, the ONS reported a 10% week-on-week rise in high street footfall, followed a month later by 3% year-on-year growth. And in the first half of 2024, PwC reported 4,600 new high street openings in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are encouraging signals that the sector is very much alive and full of opportunity. But with retail trends, consumer behaviours and high street landscapes continually changing, businesses cannot afford to stand still. Programmes like this provide the support and knowledge retailers need to adapt and grow.”

Starting on September 29, the workshops will take place between September and November 2025, and between January and March 2026. They include:

Customer journey mapping

Confident networking and collaboration

Customer experience ‘It’s not about the wow moments’

Social selling, digital marketing, SEO and content strategy

Diversification, innovation and product development

Optimising online sales, market insights and consumer trends

Funding and financial guidance

Business resilience

Workforce development

Regulatory support

The Retail Renaissance Programme is available to high street retailers and service providers across all of Lancashire. Participants will also benefit from peer-to-peer learning sessions and have access to one-to-one mentoring support.

County councillor Brian Moore, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, Lancashire County Council, said: “Retailers have historically had only limited access to business support through previously funding streams, so we are extremely pleased to have secured some government funding to invest in such a vital part of Lancashire’s economy and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a highly specialist team delivering the programme, retailers attending the workshops will leave inspired, equipped with new knowledge and skills to help drive their business forward.

“These are undoubtedly challenging times but my message to retailers is to make the most of this fully funded support. It’s an opportunity to strengthen your business, meet fellow retailers and gain insights from retail experts. Even if you’re not a retailer, you can still support your high street by sharing this with any retailers you know.”

Businesses looking to find out more and book the workshops can do so by visiting https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/retail-renaissance/ or calling the Boost Business Support Helpdesk on 0800 488 0057.