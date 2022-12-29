DRN Sports and Burnley Utd FC team up for charity ball
A sports agency and football club teamed up for a charity ball in aid of Pendleside Hospice and other good causes.
By Dominic Collis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 11:26am
DRN Sports and Burnley Utd FC organised the ball in October with entertainment provided courtesy of DJ Kev Riley, MC Adrian Hirst, as well as Andy Brown as Elvis.
A brilliant raffle and auction were also held, adding more funds to the total, which overall came to £7,019 with a wonderful £3,655 of that being donated to Pendleside Hospice.
Kiko Rodriguez and Chris Inckle helped to organise.