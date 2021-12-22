Drivers for Burnley food wholesaler displaying vaccination badges to put customers' minds at rest

Birchall Foodservice cancelled its annual Christmas party to prevent departments mixing, and has instead purchased gift vouchers from the party venue, which employees can spend on a meal and drink with family and friends at their convenience.

A major supplier to care homes, schools and hospitality venues across the north, the wholesaler has also encouraged all employees to get vaccinated and have their boosters.

Uptake has been extremely high, and delivery drivers are now proudly wearing badges to highlight their vaccination status, which has helped put many caterers’ minds at ease, particularly those who work in care homes.

Ross, Kieron and Carl from the Birchall transport team.

Nicola Watson, operations director at Birchalls, said, “As suppliers to vulnerable sectors, such as care homes and schools, we have listened to our customers’ concerns, and are ensuring we’re doing everything we can to protect them and ourselves. Our drivers have a great relationship with our customers and are happy to wear badges to show they’ve been vaccinated.”

The family-run wholesaler said it has had a relatively low number of Covid cases throughout the pandemic because of its commitment to Covid protocols and safety.