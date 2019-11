Crowds flocked to the opening of Burnley's new Home Bargains store this weekend.

As revealed in last week's Burnley Express, the high street chain opened its third store in Burnley on Saturday, next to TK Maxx in Burnley Retail Park.

The store is expected to create 40 new jobs.

Former Burnley MP and current Lib Dem parliamentary candidate and Burnley councillor Gordon Birtwistle officially opened the new store on Saturday.