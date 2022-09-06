The first step towards that is to reduce opening hours at Cuppa Cakes Ltd in a bid to keep energy consumption down.

But Cheryl has been forced to admit the future looks bleak, just as many believed the worst was over after surviving the pandemic and also recent roadworks around the Standish Street area.

Cheryl Jackson (right) the owner of Cuppa Cake Ltd in Burnley with staff Grace Astin (left) and Vicky Mason at her shop in Standish Street.

And more disruption is on the cards in January when work resumes on essential repair works needed on a bridge in Burnley town centre begins in Curzon Street.

Cheryl said: "Times are so tough at the moment for small businesses, the elderly and those on low incomes.

"I am very interested to see what the government will do in the coming weeks to help us because it is going to have to step in.

"After battling through the pandemic this is another blow for small businesses like mine and I would ask customers for their support so we can remain open as we are all in this together."

Cheryl fulfilled her dream to open her own shop in the middle of the pandemic and was moved by the support she received from customers and other businesses in Burnley.

She originally started her business from home whilst also working full time. After being made redundant in 2016 Cheryl began working from the Heasandford Industrial Estate in Burnley but, when a lot of the staff working in the surrounding offices were furloughed, it spelled the end for her.

She got herself a supermarket job to help save up for when the time was right to open a shop.

Since opening Cuppa Cakes Ltd has helped to raise money for several different charities through the 'Cake It Forward' initiative where customers were invited to buy an extra treat for someone vulnerable or down on their luck.