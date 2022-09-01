Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managers at Little Barista in Charter Walk, set up by Ali and Andrea Insel six years ago, are worried they will be forced to sack workers as energy bills rise above £3,549 next month.

Alex Sumner, the cafe’s compliance supervisor, says he is also concerned his employees will struggle to cope with a predicted £7,700 bill by April to heat up their homes if they lose their jobs over winter.

The 34-year-old is now calling on the Government to introduce an energy price cap for businesses to help protect people’s jobs.

Alex Sumner, compliance supervisor at Little Barista in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Alex said: “We’re worried about the January price cap as it could have a knock-on effect on customers as they’ll have less disposable income, which could affect the business. A reduction in customers could mean a reduction in staff, who have their own energy bills to pay for, and they might struggle.”

How much could companies be forced to fork out in energy bills?

The energy price cap will rise to £3,549 for households next month from already record highs. But firms could be shelling out even more than that. Businesses that fixed their energy price for two years from October 2020 will face a five-fold jump in costs in two months’ time, according to analysts Cornwall Insight.

The Government is offering £400 energy payments to households – but businesses are not eligible. There is currently no other support for them.

Exterior of Little Barista in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

How will smaller companies like Little Barista cope with rising prices?

Alex said: "At the minute, it’s one of those things we’re just going to have to absorb into the business. We just have to do our best to cope. There’s nothing we can do but I definitely think there should be some form of energy cap for businesses.

“We closed for the pandemic and that had a big impact on staff. We managed to keep them all and after lockdown we partly opened for takeaways only but we only had half of our staff working.