Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But hand outs are a 'sticking plaster,' according to Jenette Ingham who runs Bliss and Co salon in Parker Lane with business partners, Bekki Slater and Danielle Coombe.

Jenette said: "Any payments we receive from the Government will eventually have to be paid back in tax so that just puts more stress on us. It's not a real help at all in the long run.

Burnley beauty salon owners (left to right) Danielle Coombe, Bekki Slater, Jenette Ingham are worried about the future as there is no cap on energy prices for businesses

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Government need to take the 'fat cat' energy bosses to task as they are earning millions while the rest of us are struggling.

"This situation is a shame for everyone. We don't want to put our prices up just as our customers are getting back to normal and returning to us but it does make us wonder how we can survive as a business.

"The entire situation is a kick in the teeth and we do need help."

The absence of a price cap for businesses means that suppliers can increase their rates by as much as they see necessary to cover their increased costs.

The exterior of Bliss and Co in Burnley town centre, just one of many businesses facing an uncertain future as energy bills set to hit the roof

This has seen out of contract rates rise by an average of 100% in the last year.

The feeling that 2022 was a new start for small businesses after the devastating impact of Covid-19 has soon evaporated for Bekki, who launched Bliss in Padiham 12 years ago when she was just 20.

In 2018 the business moved to its current Parker Lane premises which was originally set over three floors. That was cut down to one and a half floors to survive the effects of the pandemic.

Bekki said: "We really felt like business was picking up again after the pandemic. That was a bad time for us but this is even worse.

"We have some loyal customers who have supported us but as the cost of living crisis hits many have reduced their appointments with us.

"This was something that was inevitably going to happen as many people would consider getting their nails done as a luxury or a treat.