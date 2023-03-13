Corporate Challenge 2023: Pendleside Hospice calling on Burnley and Pendle businesses to help smash last year's record-breaking £208,296 success
Pendleside Hospice is set to launch its Corporate Challenge 2023.
The charity aims to beat the record-breaking £208,296 that was raised last summer after a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic.
It hopes to attract more than 60 businesses from across Burnley and Pendle, including those who took part in last year’s event. It will be launched at Prairie Sports Village, Burnley, on Friday, March 31st, at 4pm.
Companies of all sizes will be given £50 and asked to grow that money through fun and innovative fundraising ideas between June 1st and September 30th.
Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief executive, said: “Taking part in the Corporate Challenge not only raises vital funds for the hospice, it also has a huge number of benefits for both businesses and their employees.
“It can help engage and motivate staff, improve morale and bring teams together. It’s also a great opportunity to network with other local businesses whilst finding our more about the hospice services and how we can help employees and their families.”
A spokesman for Rolls Royce, Barnoldswick, one of the category winners last year, said: “Being part of the Corporate Challenge was great for engaging our employees.
“We had some brilliant activities, which brought our employees together to have fun whilst also raising money for a charity that we are keen to support. We look forward to taking part in the Corporate Challenge 2023.”
Any interested businesses are invited to attend the launch and talk to each other and the fundraising team. Teams are urged to register well in advance of June 1st