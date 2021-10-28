Wetherspoons 99p: These are the pubs in Morecambe, Lancaster, Fylde, Wyre, Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley and Colne taking part in the offer
JD Wetherspoon has put 99p pints back on the menu despite costs rising across the UK’s pub industry.
The company said it will slash the prices on a range of drinks throughout November as it continues its efforts to attract more punters back to pubs following pandemic lockdowns.
It said its 671 pubs across England, including 17 in Lancashire, will sell three alcoholic drinks for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.
All hot drinks will also cost 99p, with free refills, as part of its price cuts.
Chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money prices at all times.
“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”
These are the Wetherspoon pubs near you that will be offering pints for 99p.
The Eric Bartholomew
The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, Morecambe LA4 5DD / 01524 405860
The Sir Richard Owen
The Sir Richard Owen / 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster LA1 1RQ / 01524 541500
The Thomas Drummond
The Thomas Drummond / London St, Fleetwood FY7 6JE / 01253 775020
The Jolly Tars
The Jolly Tars / 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys FY5 3NE / 01253 856042
The Poulton Elk
The Poulton Elk / 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR / 01253 895265
The Velvet Coaster
The Velvet Coaster / 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA / 01253 362180
The Trawl Boat Inn
The Trawl Boat Inn / 36-38 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR / 01253 783080
The Railway Hotel
The Railway Hotel / Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH / 01253 797250
The Grey Friar
The Grey Friar / 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ / 01772 558542
The Twelve Tellers
The Twelve Tellers / 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ / 01772 550910
The Leyland Lion
The Leyland Lion / 60 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA / 01772 643990
Sir Henry Tate
Sir Henry Tate / New Market St, Chorley PR7 1DB / 01257 248470
The Commercial Hotel
The Commercial Hotel / 1 Church St, Accrington BB5 2EN / 01254 300140
The Wallace Hartley
The Wallace Hartley / 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB / 01282 857990
The Old Chapel
The Old Chapel / Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ / 01254 778700
The Postal Order
The Postal Order / 15-19 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BY / 01254 676400
The Boot Inn
The Boot Inn / 18 St James's St, Burnley BB11 1NG / 01282 463720