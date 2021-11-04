Vintage mobile 'street food' unit bid for Burnley town centre
An application to locate a vintage mobile catering unit serving 'street food' on the frontage of Central Methodist Church in Burnley town centre has been submitted to Burnley Council.
The applicant, Mrs Keira Crossley, from Williams Lounge Bar on nearby York Street, wants to locate a mobile catering unit to serve customers within the town centre.
The proposed hours of operation would be 11am – 9pm Thursday and Friday and 10am-6pm on Sundays.
A supporting design statement reads: "The proposed mobile vintage catering unit is to be serving ‘street food’, much of which will be served up in recyclable containers such as cardboard.
"The overall volume of waste expected from the unit is not expected to be significantly high given that most customers would be taking their food away. Waste Containers are to be provided, both inside and outside of the unit and the proprietor is to make sure the area is to be kept free of litter at all times."
Drawings of the proposed unit show it to be of a 'converted single horsebox' design.