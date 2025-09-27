This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Forgotten lottery tickets could be hiding life-changing prizes — check if you’re owed money 💰

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year because winners don’t realise they’ve won

Tickets can be forgotten in pockets, between sofa cushions, or in unopened emails

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes, or the money funds lottery projects

Smaller prizes can be claimed in-store or online; larger prizes require calling the National Lottery

Joining lottery syndicates online can boost your chances of winning without spending more

Each year, millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed — not because the money disappears, but because winners never realise they’ve won.

Life-changing tickets often end up forgotten: stuffed in a coat pocket, lost between sofa cushions, or buried in an unopened email. Meanwhile, their owners remain unaware of the fortune waiting for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those unclaimed jackpots could be yours. With several big prizes still waiting, a single overlooked ticket could transform your life. Take a moment to check the list below.

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Millions in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year because winners don’t realise they’ve won | National Lottery

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

This is the clever ethos behind Lotto Social, an online syndicate anyone can join in. Not everyone will have a syndicate at work, or in a pub, or a sports club, so this opens the opportunities up to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its simple online platform, Lotto Social unlocks far more opportunities for wins, whether they are big wins or small wins, by increasing the number of entries you're getting.

It’s completely free to join, so you're in control of how much you're spending, and you choose the syndicates you join, and the prizes you're hoping for. You can even opt in to international lotteries to increase your chances of a win even further.

At a glance: How to increase your chances of winning the lottery 💷 Syndicates mean more lines in play, giving you more chances to win a prize Instead of organising with friends or colleagues, you can join a managed syndicate online Wowcher offers syndicates for EuroMillions, Lotto and Set For Life, with official National Lottery entries 👉 Click here to join the EuroMillions syndicate , Lotto syndicate or Set For Life syndicate Buy in once, then sit back and wait for the draw results to see if your group has won

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

Lotto - £1m

Someone became a millionaire in the May 24 Lotto draw with the numbers 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40, (Bonus 4) — but they haven’t come forward yet. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the prize must be claimed by November 20.

EuroMillions - £1m

A EuroMillions prize from the August 15 draw is still unclaimed. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the lucky ticket-holder has until February 11, 2026 to come forward and claim their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.