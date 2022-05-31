Towneley Garden Centre helps the Greenfingers charity to grow

Part of the British Garden Centres group, Towneley became a Platinum Partner of the Greenfingers Charity in January 2022, pledging to raise at least £25,000 before the charity's 25th anniversary in 2024.

The first milestone has already been achieved, and TV presenter and charity patron, David Domoney, was presented with a cheque at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 by Amy and Abigail Stubbs – daughters of the company’s joint founders.

The garden centre has raised this money through a series of events this year, including their participation in the national Garden Re-Leaf Day on March 18th. This is a day dedicated to raising money and awareness of the work carried out by the charity and is widely supported by the gardening industry.

Abigail Stubbs, Amy Stubbs, Linda Petrons, David Domoney

A further £5,000 was raised during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the sales of the new Hydrangea Red Butterfly, which was exclusively available to visitors at the show. This is the new signature British Garden Centres plant and £10 from each sale was donated to the charity.

Greenfingers is a national charity dedicated to supporting life-limited children and their families who spend time in hospices around the UK. The charity is committed to creating, beautiful, well-designed outdoor spaces for children to enjoy with family, friends, and siblings, whether through play and fun, or therapeutic rest and relaxation.