This is what drivers need to know about access to one of Blackpool’s major car parks

The final part of Seasider’s Way, leading to the huge car park used by tourists, will be shut to motorists as construction begins on a new multi-storey car park at the site, part of the £300m Blackpool Central tourist attraction scheme.

Drivers are being told to divert via routes at Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road and Bloomfield Road.

Visitors are being advised to use other car parks in the area which can be seen on this car park map. They include South car park, Bloomfield Road, Lonsdale Road, Seasider's Way and Foxhall Village.

Part of Central Car Park has been fenced off ready for the work to construct the new multi-storey facility to serve the Blackpool Central tourist attractions

The work had been scheduled for earlier in the year, but was delayed after hoteliers feared it would damage the vital Easter visitor trade.

But now the work must go ahead on the first part of the first phase of the huge project, this being building of a multi-storey car park, which will have space for 1,306 vehicles and eventually replace the outdoor car park which will be used to create indoor theme parks, a 200-room hotel, bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment.

Central Car Park will remain open during the build, but its capacity will be cut to 800 spaces, access will be via the main entrance on Central Drive.

An artist's impression of the multi-story car park planned for the Blackpool Central site off the Golden Mile. It will replace Central Carpark which stands on the site of the town's former rail link at Central Station

Disabled bays will remain accessible at Central Car Park, situated along the fence by New Bonny Street, opposite Coral Island, as well as near the entrance at Chapel Street.

And the council said disabled badge holders are permitted to use all the bays on the car park, not just the designated disabled bays, with three hours free parking.

Coaches are still expected to continue onto Yeadon Way and signage will be in place to allow drivers to initially follow their normal route towards Blackpool but informing them of the diversions ahead.

The New Bonny Street coach facility will remain in use in its current location, with routes clearly signposted and diversions in place. Coach parking information can be found here: Blackpool Coach Parking

Access to Central Car Park will be via Central Drive rather than Seasider's Way whose last section from Chapel Street will be closed to allow construction work to begin

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “Diversions will be signposted, with traffic diverted via routes at Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road and Bloomfield Road.