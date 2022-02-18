These are the Smyths Toys stores where you can get free LEGO on Saturday - while stocks last
Free LEGO! Sounds too good to be true, right?
Well on Saturday morning one toy chain is offering young building fans the chance to pick some up.
Smyths Toys Superstores throughout the UK are hosting a FREE Mini LEGO® giveaway from 9am on February 19 – while stocks last.
Head in-store and pick up a free pack of Mini LEGO® City or Friends to take home. There is also currently a 20% off sale on selected LEGO® City & Friends ranges with those offers valid online and instore.
Here is a selected list of Smyths stores with the full rundown available HEREPreston, Queens Shopping Park, London Road, PR1 4HZ
Blackburn, Peel Centre, Whitebirk Drive, Hyndburn, BB1 3HT
Blackpool, Vicarage Lane, FY4 4NB
Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park, 57 The Linkway, BL6 6JA
Bury, Halls Mill Retail Park, Foundry Street, BL9 7AZ
Salford, West One Retail Park, Gilda Brook Road, M50 1ZD
St Helens, Ravenhead Retail Park, St Helens Linkway, WA9 1JF
Wigan, Robin Retail Park, Loire Drive, WN5 0UH
The free LEGO will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis with strictly one giveaway per child. No purchase is necessary.
For more information visit the Smyths website HERE