Usually held on the first Friday in June, it is being celebrated today in order to coincide with the 80th anniversary of D-Day – the largest seaborne invasion in history and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.

National Fish and Chips Day was created nine years ago by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association to celebrate the fish and chips industry – from the fishers who catch the fish, and the farmers who grow the potatoes and peas to the fish and chip shops who sell the iconic dish. Chip shops often decorate their shops to mark the day and you can sometimes even grab some fish and chips for a discounted price.

What is the connection between fish and chips and D-Day?

Prime Minister Winston Churchill called fish and chips ‘the good companions’. Fish and chips were one of the few foods that was not rationed during WW2. The meal was safeguarded to try and keep morale up.

During the Normandy landings, soldiers who needed a way of telling whether someone nearby was a friend or foe would reportedly use the words fish and chips as a code – one would call ‘fish’ and the other would reply ‘chips’.

Best chippies in Burnley and Padiham

All these fish and chip shops have been rated 4 out of 5 or higher on Google Reviews, and can be found in the Burnley and Padiham area:

National Fish and Chip Day 2024 will acknowledge the importance of fish and chips during WW1 and WW2, and on D-Day.

Belfields Chippy in Parliament Street, Burnley, has a Google rating of 4.5.

Lee's Chippy in Todmorden Road has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 on Google.

Banny's in Trafalgar Street, Burnley, has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Google.