During the past 15 alone, tens of millions of pounds have been invested in new colleges, schools, homes, businesses, transport and landmarks.

Pioneer Park became the latest development to add its name to the list of schemes aimed at bettering the borough when work on the multi-million pound complex started last week.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “It’s easy to forget how much has changed for the better over the past 10-15 years and how things were before. Victoria Mill, for example, was falling down and now it’s a world-leading centre for medical studies.

“Most of us enjoy a trip down memory lane but we can’t wrap the past in cotton wool. We can’t stand still; things are ever-changing and Burnley, like everywhere else, has to move forward.

“Burnley Council is always looking on how to improve and deliver a better borough for our residents and the next big change will be the development of Pioneer Place leisure complex. We’re building a better borough.”

Here are some of the major projects that have helped transform the borough:

1. Then: Manchester Road Station. Photo Sales

2. Now: Manchester Road Station underwent improvement works as part of the 'Todmorden Curve' reopening Photo Sales

3. Then: The Perseverance Mill site in Padiham Photo Sales

4. Now: The eyesore derelict mill site was transformed into dozens of new homes. Photo Sales