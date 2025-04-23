Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taking you kids to work can memorable, safe, and stress-free - for both of you 👩‍💼

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of April

Though it’s a US-based initiative, many UK parents are interested in joining in

The day offers children a glimpse into adult working life and different career paths

Bringing your child to work can be inspiring - but it requires planning and awareness

This guide outlines key tips to help you make the day safe, smooth, and engaging

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a non-profit educational initiative that takes place on the fourth Thursday of April each year - in 2025 it falls on April 24.

While it’s rooted and ‘celebrated’ mainly in the US, the idea is appealing to many UK parents who want to show their children what a day in the working world really looks like.

Whether you work in an office, run your own business, or are part of a creative industry, taking your children to work can be a powerful way to spark their curiosity, broaden their understanding of different careers, and encourage conversations about their own future goals.

That said, not every workplace is suitable - or safe - for young visitors, and there are a few essential rules and best practices to keep in mind. Here are seven tips to help you plan a safe, enriching, and engaging workday experience for your child.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Get the green light from your employer

Before making any plans, it’s crucial to clear the idea with your manager or HR department.

Even if you work in a seemingly relaxed or child-friendly environment, your employer may have policies around visitors, insurance, or health and safety that must be followed.

If you work for yourself, take time to assess the potential disruptions to your schedule and whether it's realistically manageable.

Assess the safety of your workplace

Not every workplace is suitable for children. If you work in a factory, on a construction site, in a kitchen, lab, or any location with hazardous machinery, chemicals, or other risks, bringing your child might not be feasible.

Think carefully about potential dangers - both obvious and less so. If you can’t bring them to your usual location, consider whether there’s a safer, alternative site they could visit, or if there’s a way to show them a "behind the scenes" view via photos or a virtual call instead.

Choose an age-appropriate experience

Tailor the visit to your child’s age and stage of development. A seven-year-old might be excited to sit beside you and colour while you answer emails, while a teenager could benefit from shadowing different departments or attending a meeting.

Consider their interests and attention span when planning the day - there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

Plan the day in advance

A bit of preparation can go a long way, so ketch out a basic timetable of what they’ll do throughout the day.

Include breaks, lunchtime, and opportunities for them to get involved in small tasks, such as helping with filing, observing how you use certain software, or even greeting colleagues.

If your workplace is used to hosting visitors, ask if there’s a tour or interactive session they can take part in.

Keep them involved

Children are much more likely to enjoy the experience if they feel like they’re doing something meaningful.

Give them mini responsibilities where appropriate - helping you prep a presentation, sorting office supplies, or asking them to brainstorm creative ideas if your role involves writing or design.

Not only does this keep them engaged, but it also gives them a clearer idea of the skills your job requires.

Be honest about your role

While it’s tempting to glamorise what you do, honesty is often more impactful. If a large part of your job involves spreadsheets or phone calls, explain why these tasks are important.

Children often imagine work as something dramatic or overly exciting - helping them understand the day-to-day reality (and the satisfaction it can bring) is a valuable lesson in itself.

Reflect on the day together

At the end of the day, ask them what they learned or found interesting. Did anything surprise them? What did they enjoy the most?

This not only helps cement the experience in their mind but can also strengthen your connection as you share your world with them. You might be surprised by the insights they offer.

